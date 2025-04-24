Pope Francis sought to make LGBTQ+ people more welcome, but church doctrine didn't change much

The papacy of Pope Francis ended with the same core doctrine for LGBTQ+ people that he inherited: The Catholic Church still rejected same-sex marriage and condemned any sexual relations between gay or lesbian partners as ''intrinsically disordered.''
Yet unlike his predecessors, Francis incrementally conveyed through his actions, formal statements and occasional casual remarks that he wanted the church to be a more welcoming place for them.
Frustrated activists, wary conservatives
Among activists, there was frustration over the lack of a doctrinal breakthrough, but still there was gratitude this week for his unabashed warmth toward them.
Francis, who died Monday, ''was a transformational leader who included LGBTQ people in historic ways,'' said Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of the U.S.-based advocacy group GLAAD, who met twice with the pope. ''His principles of empathetic listening, inclusion, and compassion are exactly what this divided world needs right now.''
Many conservative Catholic leaders were wary of his LGBTQ+ outreach — and sometimes were angry and defiant, such as when he decided in 2023 to let priests bless same-sex couples.
Africa's bishops united in refusing to implement the Vatican declaration, saying same-sex relationships were ''contrary to the will of God.'' Individual bishops in Eastern Europe, Latin America and elsewhere also voiced opposition.
The declaration restated traditional church teaching that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and woman. But it allowed priests to offer spontaneous blessings to same-sex couples seeking God's grace, provided such blessings aren't confused with the rites of a wedding.