Pope Francis slams both US presidential candidates for what he calls anti-life policies on abortion and migration

By The Associated Press

September 13, 2024 at 5:52PM

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis slams both US presidential candidates for what he calls anti-life policies on abortion and migration.

