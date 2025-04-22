Pope Francis never visited his homeland of Argentina in his papacy. Some blame its volatile politics

''Despite his history here, it seems like he doesn't care about us," said Bruno Rentería, 19, who was praying in front of an icon of the Virgin Mary at the Basilica of San Jose de Flores in Buenos Aires. Older churchgoers recalled the very confessional where Bergoglio, at age 16, had first heard the call to the priesthood. ''It's odd because it seems like he has time for everyone else.''