Pope Francis never visited his homeland of Argentina in his papacy. Some blame its volatile politics

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born in Buenos Aires, never set foot in his homeland after becoming Pope Francis in 2013.
That left many of the faithful in Argentina feeling puzzled and snubbed by the world's first Latin American pope.
Francis, who died Monday, said little about his decision to steer clear of Argentina. But Vatican insiders and interlocutors said the pontiff wanted to avoid getting swept up in the polarizing politics that characterized his country.
''It's sad, because we should have been proud to have an Argentine pope,'' said Ardina Aragon, 94, a longtime friend and neighbor from the middle-class neighborhood of Flores where Francis was born in 1936. ''I think there were political factors that influenced him.''
Francis, a devotee of soccer, tango and other signature aspects of Argentine culture, was known to have tense relationships with some of his country's leaders. His ideological clash with current far-right President Javier Milei, who took office in 2023, created even more challenges.
Francis saw his popularity decline at home
Argentina celebrated Francis' becoming pope with an ecstasy otherwise reserved for the country's three World Cup soccer championships. But that initial excitement over the former archbishop of Buenos Aires faded as the years passed.
A recent Pew Research Center report showed that Francis' popularity had dropped more in Argentina than anywhere else in the region over the last decade. About 64% of respondents said they had a positive view of Francis in September 2024, compared with 91% in 2014.