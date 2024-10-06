ROME — Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, significantly increasing the number who will one day elect his successor.
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, significantly increasing the number who will one day elect his successor
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, significantly increasing the number who will one day elect his successor.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 6, 2024 at 10:52AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
New York Liberty advance to the WNBA Finals for second straight year, beating two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces
New York Liberty advance to the WNBA Finals for second straight year, beating two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces.