Pope Francis met at the hospital with Vatican No. 2, took major governing decisions

No date was set for the meeting. But it was also at a banal consistory to set dates for canonizations on Feb. 11, 2013, that Pope Benedict XVI announced, in Latin, that he would resign because he couldn’t keep up with the rigors of the papacy. Francis has said he, too, would consider resigning if he found himself in that situation, after Benedict ‘’opened the door'' and became the first pope in 600 years to retire.