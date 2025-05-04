Pope Francis left unfinished business after a 12-year papacy. What challenges await the next pope?

VATICAN CITY — While Pope Franci s accomplished a lot in his 12-year papacy, he left much unfinished business and many challenges for his successor — from the Vatican's disastrous finances to the wars raging on multiple continents and discontent among traditionalists about his crackdown on the old Latin Mass.
When the conclave's cardinals finish casting their ballots under Michelangelo's frescoed ceilings of the Sistine Chapel, the 267th pope will have to decide whether to continue Francis' policies, tweak them, or abandon them altogether. Will he prioritize migrants, the environment and the social justice policies that Francis championed, or give precedence to other issues?
Among the challenges facing the new pope:
The role of women
Francis did more to promote women to leadership positions in the Vatican than any pope before him, and his successor will have to decide whether to continue that legacy, accelerate it or back down and change course.
The issue isn't minor. Catholic women do much of the church's work in schools and hospitals and are usually responsible for passing the faith to the next generation. But they have long complained of second-class status in an institution that reserves the priesthood for men.
Some are voting with their feet.
Nuns are leaving in droves, either through attrition or simply quitting, leading to questions about the future of female religious orders.