Pope Francis' funeral is set to begin, in a ceremony he helped reimagine

It was a reflection of Francis' 12-year project to radically reform the papacy, to emphasize its pastors as servants, and to construct ''a poor church for the poor.'' It was a mission he articulated just days after his 2013 election and explained the name he chose as pope, in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, ''who had the heart of the poor of the world,'' according to the official decree of the pope's life that was placed in his coffin Friday night.