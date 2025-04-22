Pope Francis' conservative critics had a unique way to oppose him: a retired pontiff

VATICAN CITY — As Amazonian bishops gathered at the Vatican on Oct. 21, 2019, a man entered a nearby church after dawn and stole three Indigenous statues brought to Rome for the occasion. He threw them into the Tiber River in a videotaped protest to denounce what he called the ''pagan idolatry'' taking place on Pope Francis' watch.
The incident underscored the lengths to which Pope Francis' traditionalist critics were willing to go to vent their opposition to history's first Latin American pope. From individual protests to social media campaigns, conferences and petitions, conservatives made clear they believed themselves to be more Catholic than the pope and forged unusually vocal resistance to his authority.
Their token leaders in the College of Cardinals will likely be maneuvering to ensure someone more sympathetic to their sensibilities will be elected to replace Francis, who died Monday at 88.
‘Some wanted me dead'
Every pope has his critics. And Francis probably expected he would face opposition to his radical reform agenda after Catholics for two generations grew used to more conservative popes.
''Some wanted me dead,'' he quipped once after he heard some prelates in Rome had started plotting a future conclave while he was in the hospital.
Francis' critics were unique in having a living alternate as a point of reference, Pope Benedict XVI, who resided as pope emeritus in the Vatican Gardens for the first decade of Francis' pontificate.
Such an anomaly made the dynamics of the Francis opposition a historical first. It exacerbated divisions that experts say must be addressed before another pope decides to step down. They say norms are necessary to prevent a retired pope from being an inspiration for the faithful in ways that discredit his successor or impact his leadership.