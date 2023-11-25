ROME — Pope Francis has canceled his audiences scheduled for Saturday morning because he has a slight fever, the Vatican said.
''The Holy Father's audiences scheduled for this morning are canceled due to a mild flu,'' it said in a statement.
The pope is due to travel on Friday to Dubai for the COP28 conference on climate change, a global challenge that he has deeply cared about during his papacy.
Pope Francis will turn 87 next month. When asked about his health in a recent interview — after setbacks that included abdominal surgery just a few months ago to repair a hernia and remove intestinal scarring — Francis quipped in reply what has become his standard line — ''Still alive, you know.''
