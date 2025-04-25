Pope Francis bestowed a special nickname on AP's Vatican reporter for her often-tough questions

VATICAN CITY — He called me ''la prima della classe,'' or ''the first in class.'' It wasn't necessarily a compliment.
I had earned the nickname from Pope Francis in 2018, a year that marked a low point in his papacy, and a turning point in how he handled cases of priests who sexually abused children.
The pope had just bungled a big abuse case in Chile and I, like many in the Vatican press corps, reported the scandal during Francis' problematic trip to the South American country. Francis had discredited abuse victims, defended a bishop implicated in covering up their case and showed himself to be insensitive to their trauma.
A turbulent news conference
Returning to Rome, Francis was inundated with questions about the Chile scandal during the traditional in-flight news conference. Turbulence temporarily halted the session, but when it resumed, I picked up where others had left off, pressing the issue and incredulous that he seemed so unaware of the victims' pain.
Francis insisted no victims had come forward to accuse Bishop Juan Barros of protecting the abuser priest, Fernando Karadima. I knew otherwise, and told Francis as much in a tone of voice that still shocks me today.
''It's the victims who are saying this,'' I told him.
''I haven't heard from any victim of Barros,'' Francis responded.