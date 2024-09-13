Pope ends Asia trip with same message at the start: Interfaith tolerance to heal troubled world

In his public remarks, he avoided any controversial issues such as Singapore's use of capital punishment, which Francis has declared is ''inadmissable'' in all circumstances. Francis has raised the church's opposition to death penalty while visiting countries where it is used, including Bahrain. But at least in his public remarks, Francis made no mention of it while in Singapore, perhaps a show of deference to his hosts during a trip that is likely being closely watched in China, where the Vatican is seeking better ties.