Scattered Storms Again Sunday Afternoon/Night

Once again we will see the chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms as we head thorugh Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly across eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light, and rain shouldn't last too long in an area.

More Showers And Storms Expected Tuesday



European forecast radar loop from Monday Night through Wednesday morning. GIF: WeatherBell.

On Tuesday we'll be watching a system moving through the upper Midwest, bringing a chance of some showers and thunderstorms along with it. This would have the chance to bring a half an inch to an inch of rain along with it, but the severe weather potential looks minimal at the moment.

Abnormally Dry In Western Minnesota

With the latest Drought Monitor update from The National Drought Mitigation Center issued Thursday, an area of abnormally dry conditions was placed across portions of western Minnesota. This area of abnormally dry conditions covers 4.67% of the state and is the first time the state has seen abnormally dry conditions on the map since the week of September 10, 2019. This is in response to some recent dry conditions, as noted by the NDMC: "Portions of central Illinois and Indiana as well as central Michigan and western Minnesota have had some dryness developing over the last several months. Abnormally dry conditions were introduced into Michigan and Minnesota this week."

As we look at both the 30-day and 60-day precipitation departure maps, we can see a clear area with below-average precipitation stretching from the Sioux Falls area to International Falls. According to the analysis, some areas have only received about 25-50% of normal precipitation over these time periods.

As we look at upper Midwest precipitation since the beginning of the year, all of the climate locations in Minnesota are running below average except for Rochester (and even there, they are only slightly above average). Areas like Brainerd and Duluth are running more than an inch below average.

Trying To Figure Out The New Normal

By Paul Douglas



I'm anxious for Sid Hartman to return to "Sports Huddle" on WCCO Radio Sunday mornings with Dave Mona. Due to safety concerns and a lack of, well, sports, I'm on 830 this morning with Senator Tina Smith, Dr. Michael Osterholm, a minister, a priest and an imam. Huh? I couldn't have predicted THAT turn of events in February.

The Great Pandemic of '20 is forcing many of us to pivot, hustle, improvise and re-imagine our careers. Put America on indefinite pause for the better part of 18 months? That's never been done before, not even during the Spanish Flu of 1918. We'll make it up as we go.

Instability showers sprout by late this afternoon - then a damp start Monday gives way to blue sky and 70F. Few bugs, no humidity. About as good as it gets.

More widespread showers and storms Tuesday provide additional moisture for spring planting. Throw in highs near 70F by Friday and you should be able to HEAR your lawn growing. Even if you don't have a lawn!

Sorry, I've been standing too close to the Doppler.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunny start, late shower. Wake up 43. High 66. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

MONDAY: Morning puddles, mild PM sunshine. Wake up 50. High 71. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: More widespread showers and storms. Wake up 48. High 59. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wet start, then slow clearing. Wake up 43. High 58. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and very pleasant. Wake up 39. High 65. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine, milder. Wake up 43. High 72. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny start, late PM T-storm risk. Wake up 53. High 70. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

This Day in Weather History

April 26th

1954: Extremely heavy downpours occur in Mora, where nearly 7 inches of rain would fall in a little over 10 hours.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

April 26th

Average High: 63F (Record: 85F set in 1970)

Average Low: 42F (Record: 26F set in 1950)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 1.46" set in 2011)

Average Snowfall: 0.0" (Record: 3.0" set in 1893)

Record Snow Depth: Trace in 2008

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

April 26th

Sunrise: 6:09 AM

Sunset: 8:13 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 3 minutes and 52 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 49 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 14.5 Hours Of Daylight? May 6th (14 hours, 30 minutes, and 52 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 6:00 AM: May 2nd (6:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 8:30 PM: May 10th (8:30 PM)

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

Just like the past few days in the Twin Cities, Sunday will be another fairly nice day with mainly sunny skies in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. We will also have to dodge a few scattered showers and storms as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Morning temperatures will start off in the 40s with highs climbing into the mid-60s.

You can see that shower and thunderstorm chances sneak in during the afternoon hours Sunday as those temperatures climb into the 60s in this hourly breakdown.

As we look statewide on Sunday, the best chance for those pop-up afternoon showers and storms will be across the eastern two-thirds of the state. Highs will climb into the 60s in most locations but stick only in the 40s and 50s as you head into northeastern Minnesota.

Where we do see highs climb into the 60s, temperatures will be up to 6F degrees above average. Highs will be closer to average or a few degrees below average in portions of the Arrowhead. The average high for April 26th in the Twin Cities is 63F.

Monday will be even warmer across the state as highs climb into the 70s across the southern half of Minnesota. If we make it to the forecast high of 74F, Monday will be the warmest day so far of 2020. The current warmest day in 2020 was Saturday with a high of 71F.

Those highs on Monday will be approximately 10F degrees above average in the Twin Cities. We do see that the next storm system mentioned in the first half of this blog moves through as we head into Tuesday, helping to knock temperatures back into the 60s for the middle of the week. Highs look to climb back to around 70F by Friday.

National Weather Forecast

As we go into Sunday, a system moving through the Mid-Atlantic will produce showers and storms from the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast, with some snow by the evening in the higher elevations of New England. A few areas of showers and storms will be possible in the central United States, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. We'll also be watching a new system approaching the Pacific Northwest, bringing a round of rain and higher elevation snow.

As we look at precipitation over the next couple of days, we could see at least 2"+ of rain across portions of Illinois, mainly through the weekend. Some areas of snow will be possible, with up to a foot possible across portions of New Hampshire and Maine, and several feet possible in portions of the Cascades.

Southwest Heat

As we take a closer look at the heat in the Southwest, numerous records were set in the Los Angeles area on Friday, including a high of 93F in downtown Los Angeles and 101F in Fullerton.

The heat has continued Saturday across the Southwest and will into Sunday as well with a high of 104F expected in Phoenix and approaching the century mark in Tucson. Even along the Las Vegas Strip highs will climb into the mid-90s.

The heat will continue into the workweek as well. As of Saturday:

Heat Advisories were in place across portions of southern California into Saturday evening

Excessive Heat Warnings were in place for Sunday in southern Calfornia and around Phoenix

Excessive Heat Watches are in place for Las Vegas from Tuesday through Thursday

Southern Severe Threat Tuesday

As a system moves through the central United States Tuesday, severe storms will be possible across the Southern Plains. It does appear all modes of severe weather will be possible.

_______________________________________________

Tropical Depression One-E

It’s a very early start to the hurricane season out in the Eastern Pacific, where Tropical Depression One-E formed Saturday. It is not expected to last long and is forecast to be a remnant low by late Sunday. This is the earliest a tropical depression has formed in the Eastern Pacific on record, the previous being back on May 9, 2017. The tropical season in the Eastern Pacific runs from May 15-November 30.

North Pole may be clear water by mid-century

More from Climate News Network: "Within three decades, the North Pole could be free of sea ice in the late summer. The latest and most advanced climate simulations, tested by 21 research institutes from around the world, predict that if humans go on emitting ever-greater volumes of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel combustion and other actions, then before 2050, for the first time in human history, there could be no ice over the North Pole."

Climate change may push some species to higher elevations—and out of harm's way

More from Phys.org: "A new study published in Nature Communications by scientists at WCS, the University of California, Berkeley, and the United States Forest Service shows that nearly 60 percent of all mountainous area is under intense human pressure. Most of the pressure is at low elevations and mountain bases, which tend to be easier places for people to live, grow food, and build roads. The scientists then used climate models to make predictions about how species would move under climate change. Based on their predictions, they found that species tend to move to higher elevations, and that these higher elevations tend to have more intact land for species because there is less human pressure."

Oil Slump May No Longer Be a Curse for Renewable Energy

More from Bloomberg: "There’s always been tension between calls for Big Oil to tackle climate change and their investors’ doubts about the profitability of spending on renewables. Historically, a plunge in crude prices has tended to undercut costlier clean energy, prompting companies to divert dwindling financial resources into their core business of fossil fuels. What’s different this time is that the cost of renewables and natural gas has broken away from oil, weakening crude’s influence on the price of electricity. While the coronavirus has destroyed demand for oil and transport fuels, power use has dropped less sharply. And importantly, energy companies are now painfully aware of the mounting pressure from consumers -- and investors -- to clean up their output, rein in emissions and prepare for a future beyond oil."

Thanks for checking in and have a great Sunday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser