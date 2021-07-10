VENICE, Italy – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) took a step Friday toward easing widening global inequality and helping poor nations access vaccines, saying that its executive board approved a plan to issue $650 billion worth of reserve funds, which countries can use to purchase vaccines, finance health care and pay down debt.

The decision comes at a pivotal moment as COVID-19 infections continue to spread among populations that have not been inoculated and as more contagious variants of the virus are posing new health threats. The pandemic has drained the fiscal resources of poor countries over the past year, and the IMF projected this week that faster access to vaccinations for high-risk populations could save 500,000 lives in the next six months.

The new allocation of so-called Special Drawing Rights (SDR) would be the largest such expansion of currency reserves in the IMF's history. If given final approval by the IMF's board of governors, as is expected, the reserves could become available by the end of August.

"This is a shot in the arm for the world," Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, said in a statement. "The SDR allocation will help every IMF member country — particularly vulnerable countries — and strengthen their response to the COVID-19 crisis."

Georgieva made the announcement as finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20 nations were gathering in Venice to discuss international tax reform, climate change and the global economic response to the pandemic. The IMF, established in 1944 to try to broker economic cooperation, has warned of a two-track economic recovery, with poor countries being left behind while advanced economies experience rapid expansions.

Before the meetings, Treasury Department officials said that expanding access to vaccines would be a central topic of discussion. It is also a potentially contentious one, as some developing countries have suggested that advanced economies are not doing enough to ensure fair distribution of vaccines.

It remains to be seen how far the $650 billion will go to help developing countries as they race to vaccinate people before new variants of the virus take hold, including the delta variant, which has plunged many countries back into a health crisis.

The IMF, World Bank, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization have created a new vaccine task force and called for an additional $50 billion investment to broaden access to supplies. The groups have also called on G-20 countries to set a goal of having 40% of their populations vaccinated by the end of this year and 60% by the middle of next year.

The United States has thrown its support behind the expansion of the IMF reserves, reversing a Trump administration policy and angering Republican lawmakers in the process.

The Trump administration balked at the proposal last year and prevented it from moving forward. It argued at the time that boosting the emergency reserves was an inefficient way to provide aid to poor countries and that doing so would provide more resources to advanced economies that do not need the help, like China and Russia.

Republican lawmakers have since accused the Biden administration of bolstering the fortunes of adversaries while doing little to actually help developing nations. Although Republicans have introduced legislation that would put restrictions on how the IMF reserves are used or if they are authorized, such proposals are unlikely to pass with Democrats in control of Congress.