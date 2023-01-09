An air quality alert was issued Monday for central and west-central Minnesota through noon Tuesday due to air pollution settling in the area following days without wind.

The alert was issued Monday morning by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

These extended periods of polluted air are fairly common in wintertime when high pressure systems mix with more people cranking up their furnaces and using fireplaces, which adds to the pollution, according to Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

"Over the weekend, with that high pressure overhead and no wind to really clear it out, we just had that air pollution building and building, and then eventually it led to the elevated levels we're seeing today and into tomorrow," Ahasic said.

Air pollution levels were rated as "unhealthy for sensitive groups" Monday afternoon primarily only in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud, according to the state's air quality map. Only the Twin Cities was forecast to have a 106 Air Quality Index Rating on Tuesday, which is in the same "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category.

The alert means people with asthma or other respiratory illnesses are most at risk, and they should limit their physical exertion and how much time they spend outside, Ahasic said.

Although the alert is set to end at noon Tuesday, Ahasic said it's possible the hazy air won't improve significantly until late Wednesday into early Thursday.