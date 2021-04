Milwaukee Brewers (4-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-3)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (0-1, 7.20 ERA) Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

The Cardinals went 22-18 in division games in 2020. St. Louis averaged 6.8 hits with 2.2 extra base hits per game last season.

The Brewers finished 19-21 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Milwaukee hit 75 total home runs and averaged 7.2 hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O'Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.