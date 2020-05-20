WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined an interview request for the State Department inspector general's inquiry into whether the Trump administration acted illegally in declaring an "emergency" to bypass a congressional freeze on arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to three people with knowledge of his actions.

Pompeo chose instead to answer written questions from investigators working for the inspector general, Steve A. Linick, who was fired by President Donald Trump on Friday.

That indicates that the secretary of state was aware of Linick's investigation and the specific lines of questioning about Pompeo's decision last year to resume the sales of bombs and other weapons, which had been stalled since 2017. Saudi Arabia has led Persian Gulf nations in an air war in Yemen that has resulted in large numbers of civilian deaths.

It is still not clear why Linick was dismissed. He was also pursuing inquiries into whether Pompeo was improperly asking a State Department employee to run errands for him and his wife. And a senior department official and longtime friend of the secretary, Brian Bulatao, told the Washington Post that Pompeo was concerned that Linick was not aggressively tracking down past leaks to news organizations about what he was investigating.

Some officials say that it may have been a combination of issues, rather than any single investigation, that led to the dismissal of Linick, one of four inspectors general Trump has fired or demoted in recent weeks.

The State Department has declined to comment publicly about Linick's investigation into the arms sales or provide any detail about its scope. But the push by Pompeo and Trump to resume the sales, especially after the killing of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, was opposed by some lawmakers from both parties and was highly controversial among some Foreign Service officers, who argued that Trump's desire to win arms sales for U.S. contractors was overriding human rights protections.

Pompeo said Monday in an interview with the Post that he asked for Linick to be fired because the inspector general was not "performing a function" that was "additive for the State Department."

Pompeo said he usually did not become aware of inspector general reports until a few days before they were released publicly. But that was clearly not the case in the investigation into the Saudi arms decision. That report still has not been released.