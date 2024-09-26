Pomegranate seeds add flair and tradition to a Rosh Hashanah salad

Start by cutting off a thin slice of the fruit's bottom so it can stand securely. Then cut around the crown (the end with the ''blossom'' sticking out) at a slight angle into the top of the fruit so that the top comes off and there is a slight dip into the pomegranate. Use your knife and from top to bottom cut just through the thick skin but not into the seeds. Make five more cuts at fairly equal segments so there are a total of six cuts/sections. Pry open the pomegranate with your fingers; it should fall into six open sections.