Polygamous sect leader gets 50 years in prison in scheme to orchestrate sex involving children

In 2019 and 2020, insisting that polygamy brings exaltation in heaven and that he was acting on orders from the ''Heavenly Father,'' Bateman began taking female adults and children from his male followers and proclaiming them to be his ''wives,'' the plea agreement said. While none of these ''marriages'' were legally or ceremonially recognized, Bateman acknowledged that each time he claimed another ''wife,'' it marked the beginning of his illicit sexual contact with the woman or girl.