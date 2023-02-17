More attention must be paid to the role pollution plays in the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, known as superbugs, to eliminate a "pandemic level threat," according to a new United Nations report.

Antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, occurs when bacteria, viruses or other infectious organisms develop a resistance to medications. Bacteria can become resistant after coming into contact with contaminated water or land.

The U.N. report highlights three industries — pharmaceuticals, agriculture and health care — for the roles they play in emitting harmful pollutants that spur AMR.

"Getting serious about AMR means preventing environmental pollution," said Inger Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Program. "Limiting the discharge of antimicrobial-laced waste to the environment is important for everyone — because every sector is guilty of adding to the AMR burden."

The report calls for pharmaceutical companies to upgrade manufacturing processes in a way that reduces runoff from products; farmers to avoid using certain antibiotics; and hospitals to consider on-site treatment of antimicrobial pollutants in wastewater.

By 2050, AMR could be responsible for up to 10 million deaths each year, according to estimates referenced in the report. A separate study by the World Bank in 2017 found the problem could also lead to the world losing more than $3 trillion of its annual GDP by 2030.

The U.N. report highlights recent studies that show a connection between increases in AMR with climate change and biodiversity loss. Factors ranging from the concentration of carbon dioxide in the air to changes in soil diversity potentially influence how antibiotic resistance spreads, according to studies cited.

"Investment in new and affordable antimicrobials and other preventive measures should grow, but we must stop the pollution at the source to ensure this superweapon retains its power," Andersen said.

The report also notes that lower-income countries are among the most affected by AMR due to its links with poverty, lack of sanitation, poor hygiene and pollution. This means the problem can only effectively be tackled by considering how solutions might affect poorer communities, according to Jason Burnham, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

"How enforcement is implemented is important in a global context to ensure marginalized communities don't suffer," he said.