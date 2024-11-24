MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Polls open in Uruguay for a runoff election to pick the next president of the stable South American nation.
Polls open in Uruguay for a runoff election to pick the next president of the stable South American nation
Polls open in Uruguay for a runoff election to pick the next president of the stable South American nation.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 24, 2024 at 11:14AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Polls close in Uruguay's presidential runoff, with ruling coalition and opposition headed for photo finish
Polls close in Uruguay's presidential runoff, with ruling coalition and opposition headed for photo finish.