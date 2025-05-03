SINGAPORE — Polls open in Singapore election that is seen as the first key test of support for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
Polls open in Singapore election that is seen as the first key test of support for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
Polls open in Singapore election that is seen as the first key test of support for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
The Associated Press
May 3, 2025 at 12:02AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Southern California mayor says 2 women were shot on a college campus and hospitalized.