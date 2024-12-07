ACCRA, Ghana — Polls open in presidential and legislative elections in Ghana amid the worst economic crisis in a generation.
Polls open in presidential and legislative elections in Ghana amid the worst economic crisis in a generation
Polls open in presidential and legislative elections in Ghana amid the worst economic crisis in a generation.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 7:16AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Polls open in presidential and legislative elections in Ghana amid the worst economic crisis in a generation
Polls open in presidential and legislative elections in Ghana amid the worst economic crisis in a generation.