Voters in Gabon choose a new president in the first election since the 2023 military coup

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Voters in the oil-rich Gabon headed to polling stations on Saturday in the first presidential election since a 2023 military coup ended a political dynasty that lasted over 50 years.
Analysts have predicted an overwhelming victory for the interim president who led the coup.
Some 920,000 voters, including over 28,000 overseas, are registered to participate across more than 3,000 polling stations. It is a crucial election for the country's 2.3 million people, a third of whom live in poverty despite its vast oil wealth.
The interim president, Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, 50, toppled President Ali Bongo Ondimba nearly two years ago. He hopes to consolidate his grip on power for a seven-year term in office.
Bongo was placed under house arrest after the coup but freed a week later due to health concerns. His wife and son were detained and charged with corruption and embezzlement of public funds. Bongo himself was not charged.
Following the coup, Oligui Nguema promised to ''return power to civilians'' through ''credible elections". He has touted himself as a leader who wants to unify the Gabonese and give them hope, running his presidential campaign under the slogan: ''We Build Together."
In January, the parliament adopted a new contentious electoral code allowing military personnel to run in elections.
The country's new constitution, adopted in a referendum in November, has also set the presidential term at seven years, renewable once, instead of the unlimited fiver-year term. It also states family members can't succeed a president and has abolished the position of prime minister.