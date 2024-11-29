World

Polls open in close-run election to choose Ireland's new government

Ireland is voting Friday in a parliamentary election that will decide the next government — and will show whether Ireland bucks the global trend of incumbents being ousted by disgruntled voters after years of pandemic, international instability and a cost-of-living pressures.

By JILL LAWLESS and PETER MORRISON

The Associated Press
November 29, 2024 at 7:08AM

DUBLIN — Ireland is voting Friday in a parliamentary election that will decide the next government — and will show whether Ireland bucks the global trend of incumbents being ousted by disgruntled voters after years of pandemic, international instability and a cost-of-living pressures.

Polls opened at 7 a.m.. (0700GMT), and Ireland's 3.8 million voters are selecting 174 lawmakers to sit in the Dail, the lower house of parliament.

Analysts say a coalition of the outgoing center-right ruling parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fail is the most likely outcome, but there are many variables.

about the writer

about the writer

JILL LAWLESS and PETER MORRISON

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Polls open in close-run election to choose Ireland's new government

Ireland is voting Friday in a parliamentary election that will decide the next government — and will show whether Ireland bucks the global trend of incumbents being ousted by disgruntled voters after years of pandemic, international instability and a cost-of-living pressures.

World

UK transport secretary quits over decade-old cellphone fraud case

World

Russian defense minister visits North Korea to talk with military and political leaders