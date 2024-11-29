DUBLIN — Ireland is voting Friday in a parliamentary election that will decide the next government — and will show whether Ireland bucks the global trend of incumbents being ousted by disgruntled voters after years of pandemic, international instability and a cost-of-living pressures.
Polls open in close-run election to choose Ireland's new government
Ireland is voting Friday in a parliamentary election that will decide the next government — and will show whether Ireland bucks the global trend of incumbents being ousted by disgruntled voters after years of pandemic, international instability and a cost-of-living pressures.
By JILL LAWLESS and PETER MORRISON
Polls opened at 7 a.m.. (0700GMT), and Ireland's 3.8 million voters are selecting 174 lawmakers to sit in the Dail, the lower house of parliament.
Analysts say a coalition of the outgoing center-right ruling parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fail is the most likely outcome, but there are many variables.
about the writer
JILL LAWLESS and PETER MORRISONThe Associated Press
Ireland is voting Friday in a parliamentary election that will decide the next government — and will show whether Ireland bucks the global trend of incumbents being ousted by disgruntled voters after years of pandemic, international instability and a cost-of-living pressures.