GABORONE, Botswana — Polls open in an election in Botswana, where the governing party has been in power since 1966.
Polls open in an election in Botswana, where the governing party has been in power since 1966
Polls open in an election in Botswana, where the governing party has been in power since 1966.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 30, 2024 at 4:53AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul.