TBILISI, Georgia — Polls close in Georgia's election which will determine if the country embraces Europe or falls into Russia's orbit.
Polls close in Georgia's election which will determine if the country embraces Europe or falls into Russia's orbit
Polls close in Georgia's election which will determine if the country embraces Europe or falls into Russia's orbit.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 26, 2024 at 4:04PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Georgia's ruling party leads election race, according to election body, but it's unclear who will form next government
Georgia's ruling party leads election race, according to election body, but it's unclear who will form next government.