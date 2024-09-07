ALGIERS, Algeria — Polls close in Algeria, where voters are deciding whether to re-elect army-backed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
Polls close in Algeria, where voters are deciding whether to re-elect army-backed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune
Polls close in Algeria, where voters are deciding whether to re-elect army-backed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 7, 2024 at 8:11PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Polls close in Algeria, where voters are deciding whether to re-elect army-backed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune
Polls close in Algeria, where voters are deciding whether to re-elect army-backed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.