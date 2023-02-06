NEW YORK — POLL ALERT: Purdue stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 despite loss, Marquette climbs to 10th; NC State in for 1st time since 2019.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Teen admits luring man to Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Teen admits luring man to Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune