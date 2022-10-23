NEW YORK — POLL ALERT: LSU moves back into AP Top 25 at No. 18, No. 25 South Carolina enters rankings as top six holds firm.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local In Morris, regent's comments on diversity at the University of Minnesota sting students, faculty
More from Star Tribune
Local In Morris, regent's comments on diversity at the University of Minnesota sting students, faculty
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune