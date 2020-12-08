Stay away from the State Capitol

By Patrick Condon

Good morning. We got through another week, almost. Hopefully your weekend plans are to stay home — let's be honest, those should be your plans every weekend — but, as Stephen Montemayor reports, public safety officials are specifically urging Minnesotans to avoid the State Capitol this weekend given the possibility of groups of armed individuals with violent intent.

Gov. Tim Walz is holding a noon news conference in St. Paul today to talk more about security issues at the statehouse. And stay tuned for more from Stephen soon on fallout from the recent pro-Trump event at Minnesota's Capitol. Related, the FBI says it's tracking "extensive" online chatter about armed demonstrations in the coming days.

A Minnesota National Guard soldier from Minneapolis has gone public with concerns about what he sees as a lax attitude from leadership about right-wing extremism within the ranks, reports Reid Forgrave.

New polling this morning from Pew Research Center finds President Donald Trump with a 29 percent approval rating — his lowest ever in this poll — while President-elect Joe Biden is at 64 percent. Trump's steep drop is driven largely by a bleed among his own supporters. "The share of his supporters who describe his conduct as poor has doubled over the past two months, from 10% to 20%," Pew says. And 68% of those polled said they hope Trump does not remain a "major political figure."

Trump's Senate trial could begin on Inauguration Day — interesting timing — with House managers planning to argue that the outgoing president's rhetoric just ahead of the attack on the U.S. Capitol was not isolated but rather the culmination of an escalating campaign to overturn a fair election.

No doubt the incoming Biden Administration would rather not have to deal with such a distraction. But the President-Elect did make a big splash yesterday by unveiling a sweeping, $1.9 trillion pandemic response plan, aimed at pumping up the economy and speeding distribution of vaccines.

Looks like an early fault line for Democrats is likely to be the size of the next round of direct stimulus checks. Biden is proposing $1,400 checks, which when added to the $600 checks approved by Congress in December would total the $2,000 that both Trump, most Democrats and some Republicans had been supporting. But "$2,000 means $2,000. $2,000 does not mean $1,400," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told the Washington Post.

Happy National Bagel Day, to those who celebrate. Here's a list from Rick Nelson and Sharyn Jackson of 11 places in the Twin Cities to get your bagel fix. I'll channel Hot Dish alum Torey Van Oot by asking, why is the Longfellow neighborhood such a bagel desert?

Email us at hotdish@startribune.com. Have a good weekend. Stay home!

