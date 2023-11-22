Americans view the economy differently based on their political beliefs, and as the 2024 presidential election approaches, the two parties in Minnesota and nationwide are ramping up messaging on the kitchen table issue.

Their takes are vastly different.

Democrats see a good economy, with wage growth, low unemployment and the promise of even more jobs to come.

"We see the inflation, and we shop at the grocery store, and it's like, 'Oh my God, it's so expensive.' But we're not seeing the underpinnings that are happening that are really made to last," said Tess Galati, 82, of St. Paul. "This is a big deal."

Republicans see a bad economy, evidenced by inflation.

"If you're a job seeker, if you want to work and need to work, I think it's still pretty good," said Jim Kwapick, 67, of Mahtomedi. "But is it really a healthy economy? I don't know that it is."

Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said there's no doubt the economy is doing better than when President Joe Biden inherited it from Donald Trump in 2020.

"The reality is, people are making more money, more people are working than ever before, and we are seeing record job growth in the country," Martin said.

Still, Martin said, he knows people "aren't feeling great about the economy."

"At the end of the day, people vote on how they feel, and that's something that we as Democrats have to articulate," he said.