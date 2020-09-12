WASHINGTON – Political appointees at the Department of Health and Human Services have repeatedly asked the CDC to revise, delay and even scuttle weekly reports on the coronavirus that they believed were unflattering to President Donald Trump.

Current and former senior health officials with direct knowledge of communication between the agencies said on Saturday that meddling from Washington was turning widely followed and otherwise apolitical guidance on infectious disease, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, into a political loyalty test, with career scientists framed as adversaries of the administration.

They confirmed an article in Politico on Friday night that the CDC's public morbidity reports, which one former top health official described on Saturday as the "holiest of the holy" in agency literature, have been targeted for months by senior officials in the health department's communications office. It is unclear whether any of the reports were substantially altered, but important federal health studies have been delayed because of the pressure.

The reports are written largely for scientists and public health experts, updating them on trends in all infectious diseases, COVID-19 included. They are guarded so closely by agency staff members that political appointees only see them just before they are published. Health department officials have typically only received notice of the titles of the reports.

Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign official installed by the White House in April as the top department spokesman, said on Saturday that the person most involved in reshaping the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports has been Paul Alexander, an assistant professor of health research at McMaster University in Canada and an adviser Caputo hired to help him with the science of the pandemic.

"He digs into these MMWRs and makes his position known, and his position isn't popular with the career scientists sometimes," Caputo said. "That's called science. Disagreement is science. Nobody has ever been ordered to do anything. Some changes have been accepted, most have been rejected. It's my understanding that that's how science is played."

But Caputo and Alexander appeared to view the reports, which have presented dire new findings about the spread of the virus, as incompatible with the Trump administration's push to move beyond the pandemic and present the country as on the upswing, officials said.

The New York Times interviewed four current and former federal health officials on Saturday with direct knowledge of efforts to warp the weekly reports. They spoke on condition of anonymity to be frank on internal deliberations at the Department of Health and Human Services.

In an e-mail obtained by Politico and confirmed by a person with direct knowledge of them, Alexander accused CDC scientists of trying to "hurt the president" with the reports, which he referred to as "hit pieces on the administration." Alexander asked Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC director, to edit reports that had already been published, which he believed overstated the risks of the virus for children and undermined the administration's efforts to encourage schools to reopen.

Caputo and Alexander also tried to stop the publication of a report — issued after a delay — on use of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment that Trump and conservative allies have heralded and used as a kind of litmus test of resistance to scientific consensus. In discussions with the CDC, they questioned the political beliefs of the report's authors.

The political involvement "undermines the credibility of not only the MMWR but of the CDC. And the CDC's credibility has been tarnished throughout COVID already," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University who sits on the external editorial board of the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports.

"The MMWR had an unblemished reputation as being accurate, objective and science-based, free from political influence," he said.

Caputo, who is known to promote conspiracy theories, occupies a job at the health department typically conducted in an apolitical way, coordinating the messaging of an 80,000-person department that functions as the center of the American public health bureaucracy.

But since his arrival, during the biggest health crisis the department has ever faced, he has turned his office into what current and former senior administration officials have referred to as a bullying operation. Caputo still uses social media to attack reporters and Democratic politicians.

Caputo has also helped install allies in other communications positions at health agencies under the Health and Human Services Department, and even an interim chief of staff at CDC.

The meddling from Washington has concerned Redfield, who often pushed back when Caputo called to pester him about the morbidity reports, according to a former senior government health official.