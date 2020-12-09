WARSAW, Poland — Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski survived a no-confidence vote in parliament Wednesday that had been brought against him by his opponents.

The opposition Civic Platform party said Kaczynski, who in October took the job of deputy prime minister in charge of security, has failed in his task.

The vote late Wednesday was 233-216 in Kaczynski's favor, with one abstention.

To support its argument, the party pointed to the use of police force, tear gas and detentions against protesters in recent massive anti-government demonstrations. It criticized the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the critics pointed to the continuous conflict that Poland has faced with the European Union under Kaczynski's ruling conservative party since 2015.

The Law and Justice party and its two small coalition parties hold a narrow majority of 234 votes out of 460 in the lower house or Sejm.

