A woman has died five days after being hit by a vehicle on a well-traveled road in Bloomington last week, police said.

The 60-year-old woman was struck at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 13 while she was crossing American Boulevard, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Monday that asked for court permission to see her medical records from when she was being treated at HCMC for her injuries.

Rebecca Jean Anderson-Buchanan, of Minneapolis, died Sunday at the hospital, the court filing read.

According to the affidavit:

Anderson-Buchanan was walking north and crossing American Boulevard at S. 12th Avenue on a dark and rainy evening, when she was hit by a vehicle in a westbound lane.

The driver, 53-year-old Wade Aaron Larson, of Prior Lake, stopped and cooperated with police, and he showed no signs of impairment from drugs or alcohol.

Video surveillance from a business nearby showed Larson's vehicle "straddling the center line of the two-lane road," the filing read.