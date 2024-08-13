Wires

Police video shows protester tackling Ferguson, Missouri, officer, who suffered life-threatening brain injury

Police video shows protester tackling Ferguson, Missouri, officer, who suffered life-threatening brain injury.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 13, 2024 at 6:24PM

FERGUSON, Mo. — Police video shows protester tackling Ferguson, Missouri, officer, who suffered life-threatening brain injury.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel at time of threat of wider regional Middle East war

US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel at time of threat of wider regional Middle East war.

Wires

Police video shows protester tackling Ferguson, Missouri, officer, who suffered life-threatening brain injury

Wires

Constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights until viability qualifies for Missouri's November ballot