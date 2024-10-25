Nation

Police veteran and Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison named interim Detroit police chief

Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison has been named interim Detroit police chief on Friday to replace Chief James White who is stepping down.

By COREY WILLIAMS

The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 6:01PM

Bettison spent 27 years with the police department and had been second in command to White — overseeing police-community relations and administrative functions — before moving to City Hall.

''I hate to lose him as deputy mayor, but this job is so critical that I'm just so pleased we had somebody ready to step in,'' Mayor Mike Duggan said of the police chief's position.

Duggan appointed Bettison deputy mayor.

A national search will be held to fill the chief's job permanently.

''I expect interim Chief Bettison to compete in a process against the best in the country and we will see what comes out of that process,'' Duggan said.

Bettison said that's his plan.

''I'm definitely here to compete,'' he told reporters during Friday's announcement. ''I truly believe that I am the best individual for the role of permanent chief with having been here.''

White earlier announced he was stepping down to take over as chief executive of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network. White has been an advocate for programs addressing mental health.

The mayor named White chief in 2021, replacing James Craig who retired after seven years. White had been chair of Michigan's Civil Rights Commission. He joined the police department in 1996 and left in 2020 to take the Civil Rights Commission post.

Bettison was hired by the police department in 1994. He rose from patrol officer to sergeant and then lieutenant in a few short years. He later was promoted to inspector, captain, commander and, in 2017, deputy chief.

