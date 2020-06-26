LONDON — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed while a male suspect has been shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday.

The Scottish Police Federation said in a tweet that it has notified the family of the officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said he wanted to "reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk."

He said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that a police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Images on social media appear to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports are "truly dreadful" and that she is being updated.