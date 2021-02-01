NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of stabbing a man with whom he got into an argument over not wearing a mask and later swinging two metal baseball bats at police officers, according to police documents.

A Metro Nashville police affidavit says Jerry Cowan, 53, began arguing with another man outside of an apartment complex early Sunday because Cowan was not wearing a mask.

Cowan allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and a "long blade with a makeshift wooden handle" and stabbed the other man in his arm and near his chin, according to the affidavit.

The victim escaped into a nearby residence and called police, the records showed. Investigators wrote that Cowan retreated into his home and responding officers heard "a metallic object hitting the back of the door twice," The Tennessean reported, citing the affidavit.

Officers busted down the door and found Cowan holding a metal baseball bat in each hand. He swung the bats toward officers and ran away, the documents stated. Officers repeatedly told Cowan to drop the bats and later used a stun gun on him multiple times and took him into custody.

Cowan was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arrest records showed. He was being held in jail Sunday afternoon on a $76,000 bond.

It was not immediately clear whether Cowan had an attorney who could comment for him.