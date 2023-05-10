St. Paul Police have arrested a teen in connection with the case of a man shot to death in his front yard last weekend while trying to stop a car break-in.

Michael Brasel, 44, a father of two boys, a husband and a youth hockey coach, was shot just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the in the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue, a quiet St. Anthony Park neighborhood where the family has lived since 2008. Officials said the suspect was attempting to break into Brasel's wife's car.

Brasel died at HCMC about 30 minutes later from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police Department Chief Axel Henry said a SWAT team executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 1600 block of Reaney Avenue where they arrested a 17-year-old male.

Henry did not disclose the teen's name or whether a gun was recovered at the scene, but said that he is "extremely confident" they are connected to the case.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Brasel's wife, Hilary, described the immediate aftermath of her husband's killing, saying, "Ever the protector and good man he stood up for me with his last effort and breath."

"Never thought I would wake up to 3 gunshots all of which hit Michael in the chest. Never thought I would have to try to revive my husband with CPR while my boys are calling 911 and watched. Never thought we would have to ride in a squad car to help SPPD investigators find his killers," she wrote. "Never thought my children would need to be DNA swabbed to help eliminate DNA from my car to catch his killer. Never thought I would tell life source that yes Michael would help others with tissue and organs donation. Never thought that today was my last day to have him in my life. "

In a statement released Monday, Hilary Brasel said, "We plead with the public to come forward if you know any details, or have any idea of who could have robbed Michael of the life he loved. Michael deserves justice. Our family needs closure."

Hilary Brasel said she and her family's "world has been turned upside down by the senseless act that tragically took Michael's life in the front yard of our home. ... We are forever grateful to all of those who have rallied around us, from our beloved hockey and lacrosse families, to our amazing neighbors and friends in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul, to our steadfast immediate family and close friends who are helping hold us together."