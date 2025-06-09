Police tear gas activists protesting the death in police custody of a Kenyan blogger

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan police tear gassed activists twice as they marched to the main police station in the capital Nairobi during a protest Monday against the death of a blogger in police custody under unclear circumstances.
Albert Ojwang was found dead while in custody at the Central Police Station and police attributed his death to ''hitting his head against the cell wall," but activists have questioned the cause of death.
Ojwang was arrested Friday in Homa Bay in western Kenya and driven 400 kilometers (248 miles) to Nairobi for what police said was publishing ''false information'' about a top police official on social media.
This blogger's death comes almost a year after several activists and protesters were killed and abducted by Kenyan police during finance bill protests in 2024. Economic frustration remains high, despite the proposed taxes being scrapped last year.
''Our demands are still not met. The joblessness they had last year is tenfold. The killings are still happening," said Ndungi Githuku, activist from the People's Liberation Party. "So, nothing was resolved out of the protests that we had. We have freedom that is half baked. This country belongs to the rich, so it is time for the poor to rise. This is what is going to happen (on the anniversary) in a few days.''
The Kenyan police said the Independent Policing Oversight Authority has launched an investigation.
Officers who were on duty when Ojwang died in custody will also not be returning to work while they await the outcome of investigations, said police Inspector-General Douglas Kanja.
However, many are skeptical of the proceedings.