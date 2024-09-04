WINDER, Ga. — Police swarm Georgia high school campus after it's placed on lockdown and students have been evacuated to stadium.
Police swarm Georgia high school campus after it's placed on lockdown and students have been evacuated to stadium
Police swarm Georgia high school campus after it's placed on lockdown and students have been evacuated to stadium.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 4, 2024 at 3:54PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal
Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.