Police suspect Sun Country employee stole NFC title ring that ex-Gopher lost while on flight

Prosecutors said Friday they are weighing felony charges against a Sun Country airlines employee who is accused of stealing a conference championship ring won by a former Minnesota Gopher when he played in the NFL.
The ring, which police eventually tracked down, was earned by Mark Slater when he was a center for the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the 1980 National Football Conference title before losing to the Oakland Raiders in the Super Bowl.
Slater, 70, lost the ring on March 3 while on a flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Mesa, Ariz., according to a document filed last week by airport police in Hennepin County District Court.
The filing, a search warrant affidavit, cleared the way for police to seize the cellphone of a 39-year-old employee and look for evidence pointing to him as the thief.
Police have turned over the case for consideration of charges, according to a spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. The filing identified the employee, but the Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
The suspect works in the terminal for Sun Country, the filing read. A spokeswoman for the Twin Cities-based airline declined to comment on the allegations or say whether the employee still worked for Sun Country.
According to the filing:
Slater, who lives in his native North Dakota and played for the Gophers in the 1970s, reported to police on March 11 that he dropped the ring during the flight.