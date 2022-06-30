SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A man wanted by police in northern Virginia has died after an officer shot him outside of a shopping mall, authorities said Thursday.

Fairfax County Police said on Twitter on Thursday evening that the unidentified suspect died at the hospital. No police officers were hurt, according to 2nd Lt. James Curry, a police spokesman.

The preliminary investigation shows officers were trying to stop a wanted suspect outside Springfield Town Center when the confrontation occurred.

No further details were immediately available. Video coverage showed a large police presence in the mall parking lot. The mall remained open although shoppers were directed to a specific exit, police said, adding that an investigation into the shooting was underway.

Thursday's shooting comes less than two weeks after a shooting at another Tysons Corner Center, also in Fairfax County. No one was injured by bullets in that shooting, but three people were hurt while fleeing the mall.