ROCKVILLE, Md. — A student was shot at a Maryland high school Friday afternoon and a suspect was in custody, police said.
A male student was shot on campus at Magruder High School in Rockville, Montgomery County police said in a tweet. The school was locked down.
The injured student was taken to a hospital, police said, but did not indicate his condition.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Texas synagogue hostage-taker killed by multiple gun shots
The gunman who held four people captive at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended with the hostages escaping and an FBI tactical team rushing in was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, according to a medical examiner, who ruled the death a homicide.
Nation
Business attorney to be University of Wisconsin's president
University of Wisconsin System leaders on Friday chose Jay Rothman, a Milwaukee business attorney with no experience administrating higher education, as the next president running the 26-campus system.
Nation
Lin-Manuel Miranda breaks down the songs of 'Encanto'
Lin-Manuel Miranda went song by song through some of the hits of "Encanto" in a recent interview, from the breakout smash "We Don't Talk About Bruno" to his self-described "'90s Rock en Español throwback" "What Else Can I Do?"
Nation
Preteens may be vaxxed without parents under California bill
California would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents' consent under a proposal introduced Friday by a state senator who said youngsters "deserve the right to protect themselves" against infectious disease.
Nation
Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC
The annual anti-abortion rally in the nation's capital sounded more like a victory celebration Friday as thousands of chanting protesters marched to the Supreme Court with a growing sense of optimism that their long-sought goal was finally in reach: a sweeping rollback of abortion rights in America.