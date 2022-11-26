Prior Lake police are asking the public to stay away from a neighborhood where a man broke into a home and is continuing an hourslong standoff with officers.

Law enforcement asked residents to shelter in place or avoid the area if if they live in the near Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane. The incident unfolded after police were called to the Kwik Trip convenience store at Fish Point Road for a man digging through a business' dumpster at about 1:20 p.m Friday.

When police asked for identification, the man assaulted an officer and attempted to draw a gun, according to officials, who added that the officer was not injured. The man then fled on foot and broke into a nearby home, which was occupied before the residents fled.

Residents inside that home fled and police remain on the scene in negotiations with the man. Other agencies including the Scott County sheriff's office and Minnesota State Patrol are also on the scene.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.