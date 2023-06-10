Brooklyn Park police said they shut down River Park on Friday night after large crowds of people became rowdy.
Officers were called to the park at around 7:45 p.m. Friday for reports of a large and rowdy group, according to a department press release. Several hundred young people were gathered there, officials said.
Officials closed the park as fights began within the group, but 150 to 200 people from that gathering went to Noble Sports Park, where "they continued the same or similar behavior."
The park closed at 10 p.m. and Brooklyn Park officers, with help from Hennepin County deputies and Minnesota troopers, ordered everyone to leave.
