FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina hookah lounge, police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday at the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.
A male victim died at the scene and four adults were transported to a hospital, including one listed in critical condition and three with minor injuries, police said.
An initial investigation found an ''altercation" inside the lounge led to a shooting in the parking lot, police said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Spiraling housing prices spark worry about Hawaii's future
Tedorian Gallano would like to buy a house for his wife and three youngest children in Hawaii, but real estate prices soared so high eight years ago he moved his family back to his childhood home outside Honolulu — and last year, his older brother followed suit.
Nation
'Indiana Jones' to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford
Indiana Jones is swinging into the French Riviera.
Business
Stocks are mixed as oil price jump adds to inflation fears
Oil prices are climbing Monday and threatening to add more upward pressure on inflation, while stock markets worldwide were making only modest moves.
Nation
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and they arrested a suspect in the attack.
Nation
'Indiana Jones' to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford
Indiana Jones is swinging into the French Riviera.