WOODBRIDGE, Va. — One person was shot at a northern Virginia mall Thursday afternoon, but police said afterward that there was no active threat to the public.
Prince William County police tweeted that the shooting occurred at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, an outer Virginia suburb of the nation's capital.
One person with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, police said, without releasing details on the person's condition.
The shooting was isolated to one store in the mall, police said without elaborating on the circumstances that led up to it.
The mall has more than 200 stores, according to its website. It is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south-southwest of downtown Washington, D.C.
