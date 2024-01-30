THESSALONIKI, Greece — Authorities have arrested two people after finding a large weapons cache in their home in northern Greece, police said Tuesday.

The two – a 54-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman – face felony counts of weapons and explosives possession. Police searching their home in the city of Florina on Monday seized 29 weapons, 95 ammunition magazines, 11 hand grenades, five mortar rounds, over 72 kilograms (158 pounds) of gunpowder, more than 35,000 rifle cartridges of various calibers and an improvised bomb, authorities said.

The weapons included 14 assault rifles, three submachine guns, 11 handguns and one shotgun. Police also seized 414 kilograms (910 pounds) of empty cartridges, a rifle scope, three detonators, a bullet-proof vest and various flares. Such seizures are unusual in Greece.

Authorities are investigating how the couple acquired the military hardware and whether they have been involved in any crimes, police said.