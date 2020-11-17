Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the leg on a light-rail train in St. Paul Monday night.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. on a Green Line train near the Capitol/Rice Street light-rail station, Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said.

The victim was conscious and talking to Metro Transit police when they arrived, Padilla said. St. Paul Fire paramedics transported him to Regions Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene. Security cameras captured the incident and police expect the victim to cooperate with investigators, Padilla said.

